Civil Rights Movement icon Andrew Young honored in Midtown Atlanta

ATLANTA — It was a night of singing, fundraising, and honor for civil rights icon Andrew Young.

The 93-year-old was recognized Monday in front of nearly 200 people. They gathered to pay tribute to the former ambassador, congressman, and Atlanta mayor.

The event also raised money for National Jewish Health -- a nonprofit hospital dedicated to improving research and treatment for respiratory patients.

The former UN Ambassador told Channel 2’s Cory James those are topics he understands.

“All my life I have been involved in immunizations,” said Young. “I went with Ted Turner all over Africa, because we were trying to make sure we wiped out polio all over the world, and the same thing with Jimmy Carter.”

Some of the distinguished guests included former Atlanta mayors Keisha Lance Bottoms, Shirley Franklin, and Kasim Reed.

Mayor Andre Dickens was also there. He said Ambassador Young is “somebody that I look up to; he cares about people’s health, he cares about their quality and their justice.”

National Jewish Health said more than $400,000 was raised for the nonprofit hospital that works to improve medical research and treatment for patients with respiratory illnesses.

