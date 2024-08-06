Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta counting down until it welcomes patients to new hospital

ATLANTA — Channel 2 Action News is getting a new look at Georgia’s newest pediatric hospital.

Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta is less than two months away from accepting patients at the new Arthur M. Blank Hospital on North Druid Hills Road. On Tuesday, the Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta allowed Channel 2 Action News cameras inside to see the new facility.

“We’re fortunate we live in a city that’s growing,” Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta CEO Donna Hyland said. “We live in a state that’s growing so we must grow to meet those needs.”

The hospital will have 446 patient beds, which is 116 more than the current Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Egleston location on Clifton Road. The hospital also has larger, private patient rooms with a double sofa, so parents can more comfortably stay with their children.

Every floor features washers and dryers, family lounges, and kitchenettes. Channel 2 Action News also spoke to Chris Chelette who oversaw the construction of the new hospital.

“At our peak, we had 2,200 workers on site, and it felt like in a mini city,” he said. “It has been truly rewarding and inspiring to see where we are and how far we’ve come with this project.”

The Arthur M. Blank Hospital opens on Sept. 29. That’s when hundreds of patients will be transferred by ambulance from the Egleston campus.

Chief Nursing Officer Linda Cole says the process has been meticulously planned and is expected to take 10 hours.

“We plan to move 340 patients. It will take about 56 ambulances that we’ve worked with community partners to obtain, and not just from Georgia, but from surrounding states.”

