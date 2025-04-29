Childhood home of former Atlanta Mayor Maynard Jackson restored

ATLANTA — A piece of Atlanta’s history has a new and important mission. The childhood home of Atlanta’s first Black mayor, Maynard Jackson, has been restored.

Through a unique partnership, the building will now house Spelman College faculty and staff members.

Jackson’s family says it is a fitting tribute.

“The history of this home where we are is very meaningful to me, to our family. Obviously, it’s meaningful to the Atlanta University Center, now to Spelman College, to the city of Atlanta,” Jackson’s daughter, Brooke Jackson Edmund, told Channel 2 Action News.

She says she remembers driving by the building as a child with her father.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group