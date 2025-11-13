Chick-fil-A tests Chicken & Waffles items

Chick-fil-A announced it is testing out two new “Chicken & Waffles” items on its menu.

The Atlanta-based restaurant chain said in its announcement that a Chicken & Waffles Sandwich was being made available for a limited time, as well as a breakfast version of the sandwich.

They were described as crispy chicken stacked between warm maple waffles, all with a touch of smoked bacon.

The items will only be available at select locations in Baltimore, and the breakfast sandwich alone will be tested at some San Antonio locations.

However, a successful test run could lead to them being sold everywhere.

The items will be offered at the select locations from Dec. 1 to Jan. 24 while supplies last, Chick-fil-A said.

