Check your freezer: Publix recalls vanilla ice cream

ATLANTA — Publix Super Markets is recalling a specific lot of its rich and creamy vanilla ice cream because it contains an undeclared egg allergen.

The recall affects half-gallon containers with a sell-by date of June 19, 2026.

The company initiated the recall after discovering the presence of the undeclared allergen.

People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to eggs run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume this product.

Publix is urging customers to return it to the store for a full refund.

