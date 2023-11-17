Charter school employee off the job over allegations of relationship with student

ATLANTA — A local charter school employee is off the job and under arrest, accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student.

Channel 2′s Audrey Washington went to Drew Charter School in Southeast Atlanta on Friday where the principal confirmed the arrest.

The news has sent shockwaves throughout the school community.

Many parents Washington spoke with said they are disgusted to hear about a staff member allegedly having an inappropriate relationship with a student.

“I just think it’s disgusting,” said father Mario Mosely. “It’s not appropriate and they need to do something about that.”

TRENDING STORIES:

Friday the head of the school, Peter McKnight, sent Washington a lengthy statement about the incident, which read, in part:

“We are deeply disturbed by the recent allegations of an inappropriate relationship involving a former staff member at Drew Charter School.

“Upon learning of the allegations, we notified the appropriate authorities and fully cooperated with their investigation.

“We want to reassure our community that we hold our staff to the highest standards of professionalism, ethics, and the duty of care for our students. We are committed to providing all students with a safe and supportive learning environment.”

McKnight said he was unable to go into any further details about the staff member as to not compromise the investigation.

But Mosely said as a father, he wants to know more.

“Have more female counselors to walk around and ask these kids, ‘Is everything OK?’” Moseley said.

McKnight is asking for anyone with more information in this case to come forward and help with the investigation.

IN OTHER NEWS:

Lawsuit claims caterer poisoned dinner attendees with THC-laced brownies “I really thought I was dying," one woman told us.

©2023 Cox Media Group