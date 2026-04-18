A chance of showers late tonight and turning much cooler Sunday

ATLANTA — It will be another hot day on Saturday with highs close to record levels.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon says highs will reach into the upper 80s on Saturday, with the possibility of some showers ahead of a cold front that will be moving in late Saturday night.

“We’re only expected to see maybe a quarter of an inch of rain, and that will be confined to far Northwest Georgia,” Deon said.

As the cold front moves through overnight, temperatures will drop early Sunday morning.

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“Low temperatures will drop into the 40s and mid-50s around metro Atlanta,” Deon said.

Highs expected to be around 70 on Sunday.

Temperatures will remain in the mid to upper 70s on Monday and Tuesday, with the above-average temperatures returning by midweek.

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