Chance of rain, isolated storms on Tuesday

ATLANTA — A nice start to the week is in store for Monday, but that will change on Tuesday.

Severe Weather Team 2 said there is a chance of isolated storms on Tuesday.

“This is part of the same system that brought a severe weather outbreak to the plains and mid-west over the weekend,” Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan said.

Monahan said the storms that we will see here in Georgia will be significantly weaker.

Here’s what you need to know:

Temps to rise into the upper 80s this week

Chance of isolated storms and rain on Tuesday

Some storms possible into the weekend

Warm and dry Monday morning

