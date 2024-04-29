Chance of rain, isolated storms on Tuesday

ATLANTA — A nice start to the week is in store for Monday, but that will change on Tuesday.
Severe Weather Team 2 said there is a chance of isolated storms on Tuesday.
“This is part of the same system that brought a severe weather outbreak to the plains and mid-west over the weekend,” Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan said.
Monahan said the storms that we will see here in Georgia will be significantly weaker.
Here’s what you need to know:
- Temps to rise into the upper 80s this week
- Chance of isolated storms and rain on Tuesday
- Some storms possible into the weekend
