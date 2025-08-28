CDC says nearly 100 sick in egg-based Salmonella outbreak, Georgia included

ATLANTA — The Atlanta-based U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported almost 100 people were infected with Salmonella after eating eggs recalled from the “Sunshine Yolks” brand, including in Georgia.

The recall was made on Wednesday and the CDC said people in 14 states were sick, in multiple parts of the United States.

Recall information published by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said the eggs are from Country Eggs, LLC, a brand from Lucerne Valley, California.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The company issued a recall notice for their large brown cage free “Sunshine Yolks” eggs due to the potential Salmonella contamination.

While the products were distributed in California and Nevada, the CDC said patients who have gotten ill from the outbreak also live in 12 other states.

TRENDING STORIES:

So far, 95 people have been infected with the same strain of Salmonella.

The majority of patients ill from the outbreak are in California, where 73 people have gotten sick. One patient is in Georgia.

The CDC said to not eat any of the recalled eggs, instead saying to throw them away or return them to the store they were bought from.

Country Eggs and the FDA are currently investigating the Salmonella outbreak and no new product is being distributed at this time.

Anyone with the following Salmonella symptoms is urged to call their healthcare provider:

Diarrhea and a fever higher than 102°F

Diarrhea for more than 3 days that is not improving

Bloody diarrhea

So much vomiting that you cannot keep liquids down

Signs of dehydration

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group