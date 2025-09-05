CDC puts out alert after more than a dozen get Salmonella likely from home delivery meals

ATLANTA — The CDC is putting out an alert after more than a dozen people across 10 states have gotten Salmonella infections tied to home delivery meals.
Health officials say two people in Georgia are among the 16 people who have gotten sick from different varieties of Metabolic Meals.
According to the CDC, these are the meals impacted by the health alert:
Select meals delivered during the week of July 28, 2025
- Four Cheese Tortellini with Pesto Sauce and Grilled Chicken
- Lot Code: 25199
- Best By: 08/07/2025
- Low Carb Chicken Teriyaki and Vegetables
- Lot Code: 25202
- Best By: 08/05/2025
- Black Garlic & Ranch Chicken Tenders with Roasted Vegetables
- Lot Code: 25205
- Best By: 08/08/2025
- Sliced Top Sirloin with Roasted Peanut Sauce and Summer Vegetables
- Lot Code: 25203
- Best By: 08/06/2025
- Additional meal lot codes include: 25199, 25202, 25203, 25204, 25205
The CDC says if you have any of these meals, to throw them out or contact the company.
Most people who get sick from Salmonella usually experience diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps.
Symptoms will start anywhere from six hours to six days after swallowing the bacteria. Most people recover in four to seven days.
Here is a map of where people have gotten sick from the outbreak:
