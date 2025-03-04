Car crashes into the bottom of Buckhead high-rise building

ATLANTA — A portion of a high-rise building in Buckhead is closed for the time being after a car crashed into it on Tuesday morning.

Officers were called to the Terminus building at Peachtree Road and Piedmont Road.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

NewsChopper 2 flew over the area and saw crews towing away a car.

Photos and videos shared with Channel 2 Action News show the same car that crashed into a wall while turning into the parking deck area.

TRENDING STORIES:

They also show two large windows smashed out. It’s unclear if the car also hit the window.

Atlanta police only confirmed that there was a single-vehicle accident with no significant injuries.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group