Car crashes into the bottom of Buckhead high-rise building

ATLANTA — A portion of a high-rise building in Buckhead is closed for the time being after a car crashed into it on Tuesday morning.
Officers were called to the Terminus building at Peachtree Road and Piedmont Road.
NewsChopper 2 flew over the area and saw crews towing away a car.
Photos and videos shared with Channel 2 Action News show the same car that crashed into a wall while turning into the parking deck area.
They also show two large windows smashed out. It’s unclear if the car also hit the window.
Atlanta police only confirmed that there was a single-vehicle accident with no significant injuries.
