Campaign officials give insight into Harris-Walz ticket as they prepare for 2 more big nights at DNC

CHICAGO — Day three of the Democratic National Convention is underway in Chicago, with delegates getting ready to hear from Vice Presidential nominee Tim Walz tonight.

Former President Bill Clinton will also address the convention Wednesday night, adding to the anticipation.

Channel 2′s Richard Elliot spoke with Quentin Fulks, Harris’ Deputy Campaign Manager and a key figure behind the transition from President Joe Biden’s re-election campaign to Harris’ presidential campaign.

Fulks emphasized the importance of maintaining a positive focus to win the election.

Pivoting a re-election campaign to a presidential campaign at this stage is unprecedented, but Fulks explained that it was smoother than it appeared.

“A lot of the identity that was this campaign was Harris’ identity. This was the Biden-Harris campaign,” Fulks said.

In a Zoom interview, Fulks elaborated on the strategy that has bolstered Harris’ recent rise in the polls.

RELATED STORIES:

Since Biden stepped aside, the polls have shifted from former President Donald Trump leading in battleground states to a virtual tie.

Fulks stressed the importance of focusing on issues like healthcare, the border, and the economy, while also tapping into basic human emotions like hope.

“I think that those emotions are very, very powerful motivators in campaigns, and I think that Vice President Harris is capturing them in a bottle and she’s giving them right back to the American people and they’re responding,” Fulks said.

Raised in rural South Georgia, Fulks gained prominence by helping elect Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker and Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock.

He believes that staying positive and avoiding mudslinging is crucial to appealing to weary voters.

“I think the country has been looking for hope, happiness, and I think that Vice President Harris and Gov. Walz delivered that in spades, so that is obviously helping,” Fulk said.

Walz will take the stage on Wednesday night, followed by Harris speaking on Thursday.

RELATED NEWS:

WATCH: Lil Jon lights up the DNC helping Georgia cast their votes for Kamala Harris during roll call

©2024 Cox Media Group