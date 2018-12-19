0 Business owners near Mercedes-Benz Stadium worried about Super Bowl traffic

ATLANTA - Some downtown Atlanta business owners are worried their employees won’t be able to get to work during Super Bowl week.

Sheri Ricks runs two restaurants in the shadow of Mercedes-Benz Stadium, and she doesn’t know what to expect.

"I'm not sure. I think the biggest challenge will be getting our customers in and out,” Ricks said.

Channel 2’s Berndt Petersen was at a Wednesday morning meeting where Atlanta police told dozens of local business owners which streets will have to be closed, when they’ll be closed and how long they’ll be closed once game week arrives.

Police suggest employees and customers of those businesses ride MARTA to get down there.

"That … or on foot. Atlanta traffic is Atlanta traffic anyway. If we shut down all these roads? It's going to be very interesting,” business owner Keith Quinn said.

This was the fourth public meeting this week, with more to come.

Police put maps on a movie screen to give everybody a good view of the routes in and out.

Ricks told Petersen that the Super Bowl crowds could give her restaurants a record-breaking week. But she needs to find a way to get her servers and chefs to work.

"It may be taking MARTA. We may be doing some Uber, ride-share. We're not really sure of that,” Ricks said.

