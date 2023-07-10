Building evacuated on Georgia Tech campus after gas sets off alarm in lab

ATLANTA — Officials from Georgia Tech said a building had to be evacuated Monday evening after gas set off an alarm.
It happened shortly before 5 p.m. A spokesperson for Tech said gas was being used under a security hood in a lab and set the alarm off.
They said the building was evacuated “out of an abundance of caution.”
The representative said they were working to return to normal operations on the campus.
The scene was cleared around 5:30 p.m.
