Brown University shooting survivor from Georgia speaks out after transcripts from shooter released

ATLANTA — New details are coming to light about Brown University shooter Claudio Neves Valente.

Investigators say Valente killed three people and shot and injured nine others, including a student from Georgia.

Two days after the Brown University shooting, where two students were killed, Valente shot and killed MIT professor Nuno Loureiro in Brookline, Mass.

Now, Channel 2 Action News is learning more about Valente, from his own videos.

“I am not going to apologize, because during my lifetime no one sincerely apologized to me,” Valente is quoted as saying.

The U.S. Department of Justice released some of Valente’s final words as transcripts.

The shooting at Brown University happened in December.

In the storage unit in New Hampshire where Valente’s body was found, investigators found recordings.

In Portuguese, the shooter said he’d planned the attack for years.

For Georgia native Jacob Spears, who survived the shooting, the amount of time was a shock.

“Six semesters? That’s a long time,” Spears told CNN affiliate WBZ. “That’s before I even was there! This was my first semester, I’m a freshman. Before I was even there, you were planning this.”

Spears was shot in the back, while students Ella Cook and Mukhammad Aziz Umurzokov were killed.

“Mukhammad, he was my friend,” Spears told WBZ. “That was my friend. Reading it, I tried to keep him out of my mind because I knew that would make it even harder, but I couldn’t.”

Valente, who also said he had no hatred or love for the United States, killed himself after the shooting.

Spears is currently home in Georgia recovering from his wounds, according to reporting by WBZ.

