Officers say man fired shots at patrol car, suspect on the run

ATLANTA - Atlanta police said a man shot at officers as they were investigating a call late Monday night.
It happened along Osborne Street SW around 10 p.m.
Officers said a man fired several shots at an unmarked patrol car, hitting the vehicle twice.
Police said no one was injured in the incident.
The latest on the search for the shooter, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning starting at 4:30 a.m.
This shooting comes just days after police say a man fired shots at an officer in the same neighborhood.
Police say Ja'Marrius Rucker was driving down a busy street Oct. 8 firing shots at officers.
Officers arrested him after they say he crashed a stolen car along Sylvan Road.
