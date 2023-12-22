‘Brad’s Coat Drive’ looks to provide coats to those in need this winter

ATLANTA — The poverty rate in Georgia is 13%, which is higher than the national rate of 11.5%, and it can make getting necessities like food, water, and a dry warm coat even harder.

That is why we are working with several local non-profits to collect new and gently used coats as part of “Brad’s Coat Drive.”

Channel 2‘s Berndt Petersen was live on Thursday at Chris 180, one of the organizations where the coats will go to.

Damien Moon says the Christmas season does not always bring comfort and joy.

“It is honestly really painful. Last year about this time I was sleeping outside,” Moon said.

A warm winter coat would have helped. Damien went to the longtime Atlanta nonprofit Chris 180 for some help.

He was not the only one.

“There are people hit hard and they are struggling. Especially with folks who are experiencing homelessness. They may not have the money to afford a coat,” said Moon.

Which is why there is a major mission underway to make a difference.

Channel 2 Action News Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz is inviting you to help a neighbor in need — Brad’s Coat Drive is part of a national effort called One Warm Coat.

Donate a new or gently loved winter or raincoat, and drop it off at WSB-TV in Midtown. Many local businesses are partnering with Channel 2 Action News to accept the donations.

Those coats will then be sent to four local nonprofits, including Chris 180, that will get the winter wear to those who need it.

Damien knows what it is like to need it. Because he lived it.

“I cannot describe how cold it gets at night. Especially if you are not in a shelter. If you are outside and do not have something to keep you warm like a sleeping bag or multiple jackets, it is a horrible time,” said Moon.

