Bond denied for man accused of killing Atlanta woman who vanished nearly a year ago

ATLANTA — One of the men charged with murder after a 24-year-old Atlanta woman vanished last summer will remain in jail.

Allahnia Lenoir was last seen at the Peachtree Midtown Apartments located at 1600 Peachtree St. on July 30, 2022.

In September, Atlanta police announced that they had made an arrest and believed Lenoir had been killed inside a unit at the Peachtree Midtown Apartments and her body had been disposed of.

Jail records show Diante Reynolds was booked into the Fulton County Jail on September 9.

Reynolds was scheduled to appear in a Fulton County courtroom on Thursday for a bond hearing. Judge Jane Barwick denied Reynolds bond, saying he will have to remain in jail because she believes he poses a flight risk and could be a danger to others.

He is charged with murder, concealing death of another, financial identity fraud, forgery in the first degree, tampering with evidence and possession of controlled substance in schedule I or II with intent to distribute.

“Nobody deserves to just disappear...Every day is getting harder obviously because the reality of time not being on my side or my daughter’s side is hurting — is painful,” Lenoir’s mother, Janette Jackson told Channel 2 Action News.

A second suspect, Nicholas Hendrickson, was arrested in November and charged with concealing the death of another, false statements, hindering apprehension or punishment of a criminal and tampering with evidence.

Police are still searching for a third man, Steven Oboite, who will face murder charges after his arrest.

Court documents accuse Oboite and Reynolds of giving Lenior an opiate and failing to call 911 while “Lenior suffered medical distress.”

