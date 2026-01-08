The Blue Angels are coming back to Georgia. Here’s where you will be able to see them

ATLANTA — The U.S. Navy Blue Angels are coming back to Georgia.

The renowned United States Navy’s flight demonstration squadron will be a part of two airshows this year in the Peach State.

Their first appearance will be in April during the Vidalia Onion Festival Air Show.

They will then return in the fall for the Air Dot Show Atlanta in Peachtree City at the end of October.

“The U.S. Navy Blue Angels fly the F-18 Super Hornet and perform a combination of formation and solo maneuvers in an inspiring high-energy demonstration,” the Blue Angels say on their website.

The appearances will be their first visit to Georgia after having to cancel their run this past October because of the government shutdown.

The Blue Angels date back to 1946, when “Chief of Naval Operations, Admiral Chester Nimitz, had a vision to create a flight exhibition team in order to raise the public’s interest in naval aviation and boost Navy morale.”

Since then, the Blue Angels have been thrilling crowds all over the world, flying for more than 500 million spectators worldwide.

