Bill to keep Georgia rape kits in evidence for 10 years expected to become law

ATLANTA — A push to give Georgia victims of sexual assault more time to come forward is on its way to the governor.

The bill would require law enforcement agencies in the state hold on to rape kits for 10 years.

Lawmakers say the bipartisan initiative is expected to be signed by Gov. Brian Kemp.

Channel 2’s Richard Elliot was in DeKalb County, where the Democratic lawmaker who pushed for the bill said the success was a bipartisan effort.

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Esther Panitch and Karen Lupton, both Democrats, pushed for the rape kit bill in the Georgia General Assembly, but they said the bill wasn’t about party, it was about justice.

Both the Georgia Senate and Georgia House of Representatives unanimously passed the bill.

Panitch presented an amendment to the Senate, explaining how House Bill 1283 would work, if approved by Kemp.

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On the last day of the legislative session, last Thursday, the Sandy Springs Democrat went to the House chamber’s well to convince her colleagues that the bill was critical for survivors of domestic and sexual abuse.

A last minute add-on from teh Senate included another bill requiring rape kits be stored in evidence for 10 years, even if a sexual assault victim wasn’t prepared to press charges yet.

Her pitch earned widspread support.

At the House chamber, Speaker Jon Burns ntoed when support swept through.

“On the lady’s motion, the yeas are 170, the nays are zero,” Burns said.

No one dissented in either chamber, sending the bill to Kemp.

“Right now, the standard is 12 months to hold on to those things,” Panitch said.

Speaking with Channel 2 Action News about the bill, Panitch said the portion for the Family Justice Center would make it easier for domestic abuse victims to get help, whether it was legal assistance to daycare under one roof.

Requiring that police hold onto rape kits for 10 years is expected to help victims who aren’t ready to press charges immediately, but may decide to later on.

“This gives everyone time to process what happened, to reflect on it and then for the survivor to decide how and if she wants to move forward in the criminal justice system,” Panitch told Elliot.

The bill was deemed so important that after it passed, Burns congratulated both of its Democratic sponsors, Lupton and Panitch, for getting it passed.

“Let’s congratulate her and Rep. Panitch on great work,” Burns said at the time. “Thank you.”

The bill is now with Kemp for signing.

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