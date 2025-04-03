Bill to curb predatory booting passes Senate, goes to governor’s desk

ATLANTA — A bill to regulate has passed the Georgia Senate and now heads to Gov. Brian Kemp’s desk to be signed into law.

The bill does not ban booting, but it would place major new restrictions on how booters operate.

The bill has regulation and licensing under the Department of Public Safety, new signage requirements, and a ban on paying kickbacks to property owners.

The bill that passed took out a measure that would have outlawed the practice of booters monitoring or patrolling lots.

Over the past 2 years, Sen. Josh McLaurin has introduced legislation to rein in booting.

In 2023, he filed a bill that would ban booting entirely. In 2024, he introduced a bill similar to this amendment.

McLaurin said the proposed law would stop the worst abuses of booters.

“All the horror stories you hear about, you walk into the store for four minutes, and there’s a boot on your car that will come to an end,” he said.

The governor has 40 days to sign the legislation into law.

