Big Brothers Big Sisters of metro Atlanta celebrates milestone, seeking mentors to help the youth

ATLANTA — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Metro Atlanta is seeking mentors to help guide hundreds of young people waiting for support, as highlighted at this week’s Legacy Luncheon.

The organization, which has already served 3,000 young people, aims to defend the potential of youth by pairing them with mentors who share common interests and can provide guidance.

“The best way to help Atlanta be the best city is to help young people get out of high school,” said Kwame Johnson, CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Metro Atlanta. “It’s one of the biggest challenges we face as a city.”

Rita Breen, a mentor and board member, received the V. Thomas Murray Founder’s Award for her service. She emphasized the life-changing impact of mentorship, stating, “I know that this program works.”

Bailey Wilborn, a junior at North Atlanta High School, introduced Breen at the event, praising her mentor as “amazing” and discussing the valuable advice and support she receives.

The program offers flexible options for mentors, ensuring they have professional support every step of the way.

Breen assures potential mentors, “You are not doing this by yourself.”Wilborn shared her personal experience, saying, “She gives so much advice. If I have questions, she always has answers.”

