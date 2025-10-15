Big Brothers Big Sisters of Atlanta seeks volunteers, support for program’s kids

ATLANTA — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Atlanta is urgently seeking volunteers to mentor local youth, as the organization faces a growing need for support.

Kwame Johnson, CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Atlanta, told Channel 2’s Lori Wilson about the critical role mentorship plays in helping young people succeed.

Currently, Johnson said there are approximately 200 boys and 100 girls waiting for mentors to guide them and support their development.

“None of us got here as adults who are doing something with our lives without a mentor,” Johnson said.

The Big Brothers Big Sisters CEO said the organization recently moved its office to the West End to be closer to the communities in need.

Johnson told Channel 2 Action News that social media, isolation, and bullying are increasing pressures on young people, making mentorship more vital than ever.

In the Big Brothers Big Sisters program, 98% of participants graduate high school on time, and 99% avoid the criminal justice system, showing how effective the program is in supporting youth.

Johnson encourages potential mentors by stating that the commitment involves only about 12 hours a month.

He suggested they do simple activities, like taking a young person to the park or grocery store to teach them life skills.

The organization is planning a fundraiser at the Fox Theatre next month, aiming to gather more support for their initiatives.

To learn more about how to get involved, head online here.

