Georgia universities break degree record, have state’ largest year-over-year increase in graduations

ATLANTA — The University System of Georgia awarded a record 82,607 degrees in fiscal year 2025, marking a 7.9% increase from the previous year.

Officials said this significant rise in degrees conferred is the largest year-over-year increase the system has seen in the past decade, highlighting USG’s commitment to enhancing educational outcomes in Georgia.

“USG is producing a record number of graduates ready to fill high-demand, high-skill jobs that power Georgia’s economy,” USG Chancellor Sonny Perdue said in a statement. “Our focus on student success delivers real value — not just for the state, but for every student whose degree opens doors to opportunity and long-term prosperity.”

Since joining the Complete College America program in 2011, USG has increased the number of degrees awarded by 50.6%, while enrollment has grown by 12.8%.

Graduate and professional degrees saw a notable increase, with 28,868 awarded in FY2025, a 15.2% rise from the previous year.

Master’s degrees experienced a 12.1% increase from 2024 to 2025, and education specialist degrees saw a 56.8% jump, reflecting efforts to enhance teacher skills and retention.

USG’s initiatives, such as the Georgia Degrees Pay website launched in 2022, provide data on student success and earning potential, aiding informed decisions about college affordability.

The Academic Program Finder, part of Georgia Degrees Pay, allows students to search for programs across USG institutions to find the best fit for their academic goals.

The Momentum Year program and Complete College Georgia are additional initiatives aimed at improving student access and graduation rates.

With these efforts, USG graduates are positioned to earn significantly more over their lifetimes, with bachelor’s degree holders earning $1.4 million more than non-graduates.

