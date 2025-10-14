Clayton County Schools releases price tag, rebuild design plans for North Clayton HS

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Clayton County School District is moving forward with plans to rebuild North Clayton High School.

In a recent Clayton County Board of Education meeting, board members reviewed design renders of the planned new facility and its estimated budget.

According to documents from the school district, the overall build is expected to cost $246.1 million, funded through bond revenue.

The construction cost of the project is more than $228 million, per school district records.

The most recent confirmed budget and tentative completion timeline were presented to the school board on Aug. 7.

If the project proceeds as planned, the overall build out is expected to finish in December 2026, board documents show.

Among the plans for the new version of North Clayton High School, design renders and planning documents show the high school includes a new gymnasium, indoor soccer courts, a golf course and an overall four-story, X-shaped building structure.

Channel 2 Action News reached out to the district for more details on development plans and when the school may officially reopen and is waiting for a response.

