Bicyclist dies after crashing into driver in NW Atlanta

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department is investigating a deadly crash involving a bicycle and a Honda Civic.

The crash happened Nov. 17 along the 2600 block of Martin Luther King Junior Drive NW.

Investigators said a cyclist was traveling southbound on Westland Boulevard NW and biked through a red light. The cyclist crashed into a Honda Civic that was traveling westbound on Martin Luther King Junior Drive NW.

The cyclist, a 60-year-old man, died at the scene. The 24-year-old driver of the Honda Civic remained on site and did not report any significant injuries.

The investigation into the accident remains ongoing.

