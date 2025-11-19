Bicyclist dies after crashing into driver in NW Atlanta

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department is investigating a deadly crash involving a bicycle and a Honda Civic.
The crash happened Nov. 17 along the 2600 block of Martin Luther King Junior Drive NW.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Investigators said a cyclist was traveling southbound on Westland Boulevard NW and biked through a red light. The cyclist crashed into a Honda Civic that was traveling westbound on Martin Luther King Junior Drive NW.
The cyclist, a 60-year-old man, died at the scene. The 24-year-old driver of the Honda Civic remained on site and did not report any significant injuries.
The investigation into the accident remains ongoing.
TRENDING STORIES:
- ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ star could face federal charges following incident on Delta flight
- Customer pulls out gun on would-be robbers in gunfight that left 1 dead at DeKalb gas station
- 63-year-old CVS employee gunned down arriving at work; family puzzled
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group