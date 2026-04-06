Beltline seeks contractor for new Northeast Trail segment

Atlanta BeltLine, Inc. (ABI) is seeking construction firms for a new 2.8-mile segment of the trail network.

The agency announced an invitation to bid for Northeast Trail Segment 3 and four connector trails, a federally funded effort stretching from Buford Highway to Peachtree Creek.

The project will link key destinations including MARTA’s Lindbergh Center station, the Armour-Ottley commercial district, and the PATH400 trail.

The segment marks the final major portion of the Northeast Trail to enter construction, closing a gap between the existing trail at Mayson Street and a planned connection to the Northwest Trail at Kinsey Court.

The project will be funded by a $25 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation, along with nearly $17 million from the Atlanta Regional Commission.

Read more at RoughDraftAtlanta.com.

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