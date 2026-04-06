Atlanta

Beltline seeks contractor for new Northeast Trail segment

By Rough Draft Atlanta staff
New Atlanta Beltline trail At Mayson Street, looking north along the planned trail segment. (Courtesy ABI)
By Rough Draft Atlanta staff

Atlanta BeltLine, Inc. (ABI) is seeking construction firms for a new 2.8-mile segment of the trail network.

The agency announced an invitation to bid for Northeast Trail Segment 3 and four connector trails, a federally funded effort stretching from Buford Highway to Peachtree Creek.

The project will link key destinations including MARTA’s Lindbergh Center station, the Armour-Ottley commercial district, and the PATH400 trail.

The segment marks the final major portion of the Northeast Trail to enter construction, closing a gap between the existing trail at Mayson Street and a planned connection to the Northwest Trail at Kinsey Court.

The project will be funded by a $25 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation, along with nearly $17 million from the Atlanta Regional Commission.

Read more at RoughDraftAtlanta.com.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read