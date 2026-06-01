Beltline adds smart tech restrooms in partnership with Throne Labs

ATLANTA — The City of Atlanta’s Department of Parks and Recreation and the Atlanta Beltline announced a new partnership bringing smart technology to the city.

The Beltline and Parks and Rec have partnered with Throne Labs to bring smart technology, solar-powered self-contained restrooms to the public across the city.

Starting things off, the Beltline said it was proud to have four of the 10 public restrooms have already been placed on the Beltline Trail.

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How does it work?

The public restrooms from the partnership require no water or sewage connections, the Beltline said in a statement.

The other six units will be spread across Atlanta.

The public restrooms are managed by the City of Atlanta and Throne Labs staff and are fully ADA accessible, include flushing toilets, running water for sinks, baby changing stations and complimentary menstrual products.

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What do you need to get in?

Here’s what the Beltline said you have to do to access one of the Throne units:

Scan the QR posted on the unit

Send a text message

Use the Throne app

Tap a phoneless access card

Once the Throne is unlocked, it’ll open automatically for use.

Where are the public restrooms?

The Beltline said these are the four locations where Thrones restrooms are installed on the trail:

Piedmont Park, Lowery

Bedford Pine

Allene Avenue

Historic Ward Skatepark

The Beltline said Wi-Fi would be available for international visitors to Atlanta who may not have cellular service and, due to the location, will have access to public Wi-Fi.

Visitors can use the Wi-Fi on the Beltline to create a Throne account and unlock units when they need to go.

Beltline Ambassadors will also be around with access cards, if needed.

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