Behind the scenes of the ‘Will Trent’ season 2 finale, airing TONIGHT on Channel 2

ATLANTA — Georgia Bureau of Investigation Special Agent Will Trent is pulling out his badge for the last time this season in the Season Two finale of “Will Trent,” airing tonight on Channel 2.

Channel 2′s Karyn Greer was invited to the set where the ABC drama is filmed in metro Atlanta as the finale episode was filmed. She got a behind the scenes look at filming and sat down with the show’s stars, including veteran actors and Will Trent himself.





“Will Trent” is based on a series of books by author Karin Slaughter and chronicles the lives and investigations of GBI Special Agent Will Trent, his partner and their Atlanta Police Department counterparts.

Scenes in the GBI and APD offices are filmed on a metro Atlanta soundstage, which is where Greer met the cast. But they also film on location in and around Atlanta, so Georgians can get a good view of places they recognize.

The cast members Greer sat down with all say they love being able to film an Atlanta-set show in Atlanta.

“It’s amazing that we get to actually film where something takes place in this day and age. It’s incredible to shoot in Atlanta...the city’s a part of the show,” Ramón Rodríguez, who plays the titular Will Trent, said.

Actor Erika Christensen, who plays Atlanta Police Department Homicide Detective, and Will Trent’s love interest, Angie Polaski, said she’s such a fan of the city that she and her family bought a house in metro Atlanta.

TRENDING STORIES:

Not only is Atlanta the setting for the show, Rodríguez told Channel 2 Action News that he modeled his Southern accent after an Atlanta icon: André 3000 of OutKast.

“Andre seemed to be somebody that we thought there was just some qualities of his sound and some words that he said that we wanted to use inspiration,” he explained. “Just the Georgia-ness of it all, it just, it’s a comfortable dialect that I’ve actually fallen in love with.”

The cast teased a major cliffhanger for the end of season two, leaving fans on the edge of their seats as they wait for the third season.

ABC has renewed the show for a third season, which will also air on Channel 2. There’s no timeline yet for when filming starts or when the new season will premiere.

The season two finale of “Will Trent” airs TONIGHT at 8 p.m. on Channel 2.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

'Will Trent' is back for season 2 and that's great news for Georgia's film industry

©2024 Cox Media Group