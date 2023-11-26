‘Be prepared, not paranoid;’ Here’s how you can protect yourself from armed carjacking situations

ATLANTA — A retired veteran police officer is working to show drivers how to protect themselves against violent crime on the road.

Kerry Zieger worked as a police officer for more than two decades. Now, he teaches unarmed survival skills to everyday people.

“A lot of this is police-like training,” Zieger said. “Be prepared, not paranoid.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

According to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, while violent crime was down nationwide, carjackings increased by 8% in 2022, 90% of those involving a weapon.

Atlanta Police Department officials reported that all crime in the city has been down since 2022 except for shoplifting and car thefts.

Zeiger explains how to react if you are in a “bump and carjack,” a situation when the car behind you taps the rear bumper in an attempt to get you out of your car, giving the suspects a chance to jump in and steal your vehicle.

TRENDING STORIES:

“[First] look in your rearview mirror; what are you seeing?” Zeiger said.

Zeiger said if the person who hit you slowly checks the damage first, your threat level can come down however, if they run out of the car with a gun, that is where you’re going to have to decide whether you’re going to stay or drive off.

“That is where you want to really use your situational awareness and your threat assessment,” Zeiger said.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

If you drive away, Zeiger said you need to speed away with your head lowered and call 911 to report the collision immediately.

Zeiger said being alert and aware of your surroundings can save your life.

IN OTHER NEWS:

Gwinnett County substitute teacher dies, family remembers their life

©2023 Cox Media Group