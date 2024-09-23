Battleground Georgia: Donald Trump coming back to the Peach State for Savannah rally Tuesday

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Former President Donald Trump is set to arrive in Savannah on Tuesday, while Vice President Kamala Harris visited Cobb County this past Friday.

With about six weeks remaining until Election Day, Georgia is receiving numerous visits from top candidates, indicating its importance in the election campaign.

Harris visited on Friday, and Trump will be in Savannah on Tuesday, continuing their efforts to win over undecided voters.

“Forty-six days to go in probably the most consequential election of our lifetimes,” Harris said during her visit, highlighting the urgency of the upcoming election.

Harris, the Democratic nominee for president, focused on attracting women voters in north metro suburbs during her visit to Cobb County.

She emphasized the abortion issue, which Democrats believe could be a winning topic for them.

“One does not have to abandon their faith or deeply held beliefs to agree that government should not be telling her what to do,” Harris said.

While Democrats focus on abortion, Republicans believe the economy is their strongest issue.

Trump, the Republican presidential nominee, rallied in downtown Atlanta last month and will be in Savannah on Tuesday to discuss economic issues and tax breaks for businesses.

During his Atlanta rally, Trump deviated from his topic to attack Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, although it backfired among some Republicans.

Trump has reportedly smoothed over relations, and Kemp has given his full endorsement to him.

At that rally, Channel 2′s Richard Elliot exclusively with the Republican vice-presidential nominee J.D. Vance, who also plans to visit Georgia soon, emphasizing economic issues.

“So as people understand, whatever your views on the personality, if we elect Kamala Harris, your life is going to get worse. If we elect Donald Trump, he’s going to make your life better,” Vance said.

Trump’s rally will be in the afternoon on Tuesday.

