The Battery Atlanta to undergo renovations ahead of 2025 MLB All-Star game

ATLANTA — The Battery Atlanta is getting a makeover ahead of the 2025 MLB All-Star game.

Among the improvements will be new LED screens, new seating, expanded restrooms, interactive digital directories, updated walkways and redesigned landscaping.

An executive for the Atlanta Braves said the upgrades are all about enhancing fans' experience at the venue.

TRENDING STORIES:

“These enhancements reflect our unwavering commitment to ensuring that The Battery Atlanta remains one of the most dynamic, fan and community-centric destinations in the country,” said Jeremy Strife, Executive Vice President of Development of the Atlanta Braves. “Our team continues to prioritize the needs and enjoyment of Braves Country, as well as our local neighbors, and we are excited to roll out these improvements that will enhance the overall experience for everyone who visits the property.”

The Battery will remain open during the renovations, but there will be temporary walkways and minor disruptions while the upgrades are made.

All the improvements are expected to be done by the all-star game in July.

©2025 Cox Media Group