Basketball Hall of Famer Dwight Howard honored at Atlanta high school

ATLANTA — Newly inducted Basketball Hall of Famer Dwight Howard was honored Friday at Southwest Atlanta Christian Academy, his alma mater.

The school held a pep rally and celebration, welcoming back the basketball star drafted straight from their halls to the NBA.

Howard was officially enshrined in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in September, after being selected in his first year of eligibility.

The SACA event, attended by alumni and supporters, celebrated Howard’s induction approximately 20 years after his NBA debut.

Howard donned the Hall of Fame orange jacket in front of those who supported him.

“It’s just great to be back home,” Howard said, reflecting on the impact of his early years.

He reminisced about the prayers and people who influenced him. He also recalled a minor mishap, mentioning the spot where he “wrecked the parked car.”

Grammy Award-winning artist CeeLo Green, also a SACA alumnus, attended the event to congratulate Howard.

Green emphasized the importance of faith, sincerity, righteousness and consistency, advising to “acknowledge God is greater than yourself.”

Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat and Atlanta City Councilman Michael Julian Bond were also in attendance.

