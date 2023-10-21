Bad Bunny to perform 2 shows in Atlanta on 2024 tour

ATLANTA — A major musical artist is coming to Atlanta for two nights in 2024.

Bad Bunny, one of the most popular music artists in the world, will perform shows in Atlanta on May 14 and 15 at State Farm Arena.

The shows will be part of The Most Wanted Tour which has 47 different dates across the U.S.

Bad Bunny’s 2023 album “Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana,” has amassed more than 900 million streams.

He last performed in the area at Truist Park on Aug. 9, 2022.

Tickets to his shows are expected to sell out quickly.

Registration for access to tickets is open through Sunday at MostWantedTour.com and Ticketmaster.com

Once registration closes, fans will be randomly selected to receive a code that grants them access to the ticket sale on Wednesday.

