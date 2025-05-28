Attorney for creditors bilked by Chrisleys says presidential pardon ‘smacks a little bit’

ATLANTA — President Donald Trump has officially pardoned reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley.

The couple has spent nearly three years in federal prison for a fraud conviction.

Channel 2 Action News first reported in 2017 how the Chrisleys lied about where they lived and owned hundreds of thousands in back taxes.

A federal case later involved an allegation that the family took out $30 million in fraudulent bank loans to fund their lavish lifestyle and extravagant spending, even before becoming reality TV stars.

Attorney Kevin Ward represented one of the Chrisley creditors.

“At a time when the administration is working so hard to stamp out financial fraud, pardoning people who are convicted of financial fraud opens them up to criticism,” Ward told Channel 2’s Michael Doudna.

With Trump’s pardon on Wednesday, the couple is now completely absolved of their crimes.

“I can say this. Post-conviction pardons are given to the guilty, which I think speaks for itself,” Ward said.

Since their conviction, the Chrisley family has pushed for their release. Their daughter, Savannah, became a vocal Trump supporter, speaking at the RNC just last year.

“It smacks a little bit. If you have fealty, you get favors,” Ward said.

In an emailed statement, Chrisleys’ attorneys said in part:

“This pardon corrects a deep injustice and restores two devoted parents to their family and community,” said Alex Little, partner at Litson PLLC. “President Trump recognized what we’ve argued from the beginning: Todd and Julie were targeted because of their conservative values and high profile. Their prosecution was tainted by multiple constitutional violations and political bias.”

