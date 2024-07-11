AT&T, Compudopt to give 250 laptops to Atlanta students

ATLANTA — AT&T and Compudopt, an Atlanta tech and education startup, are giving 250 refurbished laptops to the Salvation Army Rya & Joan Kroc Corps Community Center on Thursday morning.

The laptops will be distributed by the Salvation Army to Atlanta students and families, according to a release from AT&T.

The company said the laptop giveaway is part of their AT&T Connected Learning initiative, meant to bridge the digital divide through access to the internet and affordable and safe adoption of technology.

Overall, the connected learning initiative includes a $5 billion commitment by AT&T to help 25 million people get access to the internet and stay connected by 2030.

At the end of June, AT&T opened a new learning center as part of the same program at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta.

