Atlanta’s Howard School celebrates 75 years of education, service to neurodivergent students

The Howard School in Atlanta is celebrating 75 years of serving students who learn differently.

Channel 2’s Lori Wilson was at the Howard School, where leaders and community partners were showing off a new first-of-its-kind innovation sprint.

For 75 years, the Howard School has focused on finding the best ways to serve students whose brains work differently from their peers, students who may get mislabeled in mainstream classrooms.

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Dr. Anna Moore, head of school at the Howard School, told Channel 2 Action News that the Howard School was a “place of profound joy.”

“This must be a bad child this child doesn’t try, this child doesn’t care,” Moore said. “Nothing could be further from the truth.”

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At 75 years, school officials are looking to the future.

Scientists, researchers, clinicians, teachers, artists and non-profit partners spent the day at the Howard School around tables and in front of white boards, with sticky notes and mind maps, all working together to design arts-based pilot programs aimed at improving education outcomes for neurodivergent students.

Each idea will be launched at the Howard School, then studied over a year.

One team reimagined a new High Museum of Art experience.

“We ended up prototyping a brand new field trip experience… so that young people can come to the High Museum and have a full immersive experience that is directly tailored to their needs," Dr. Andrew Westover, Eleanor M. Storza Deputy Director of Learning & Civic Engagement​​​​ at the High Museum, said.

Organizers at the event said the work Thursday was just the beginning. They hope the programs can become a model for schools across Georgia, and beyond.

“I believe more than ever that our world needs our neurodivergent thinkers,” Moore said. “We face new problems, new challenges, new complexities and it’s the people who see the world differently who are going to guide us through it.”

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