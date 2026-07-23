Metro Atlanta man accused of paying minors for explicit photos

CHEROKEE COUNTY, NC — A 60-year-old metro Atlanta man was arrested on Tuesday on three counts of first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

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The arrest followed a multi-state investigation involving the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and the Cobb County Police Department.

The investigation began in 2025 after a concerned parent contacted the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office regarding allegations that an older man, Jeffrey Dean Ives, 60, of Cobb County, was paying underage girls for sexually explicit photographs.

During the investigation, a Cherokee County detective identified electronic communications and financial transactions linked to payments for sexually explicit photographs of minors.

Authorities determined that the suspect lived outside North Carolina and had tried to arrange in-person meetings with minors on several occasions.

With assistance from the NCSBI, detectives conducted an extensive review of digital and financial evidence.

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Investigators linked social media accounts and banking records to Ives.

Because Ives resided outside North Carolina, Cherokee County detectives coordinated with Cobb County police.

Investigators worked together to organize Ives’ arrest and the execution of a search warrant for electronic devices and other potential evidence.

On Tuesday, the CCSO traveled to Cobb County to take Ives into custody.

A search warrant was executed and multiple items of potential evidence were seized for further examination.

“Those who target and exploit children should understand that jurisdictional boundaries will not protect them,” Cherokee County Sheriff Chris Wood said.

To protect the privacy and well-being of the victims, no identifying information concerning them will be released. The investigation remains ongoing. Additional charges may be pursued if supported by the evidence.

Anyone with information concerning this investigation or similar activity involving Ives is encouraged to contact the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office or the Cobb County Police Department.

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