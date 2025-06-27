Atlanta’s airport expected to see record amount of travelers over July 4 holiday weekend

ATLANTA — Friday could be the busiest day at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport for the July 4holiday.

AAA predicts nearly 6 million travelers will fly over the holiday, and Hartsfield-Jackson told Channel 2’s Cory James that it expects more than 4 million of them to travel through Atlanta’s airport.

The weather caused a ground stop at the airport that lasted for less than an hour on Friday -- A relief for passengers who are heading to their holiday destinations.

“We have an estimate of 103,000 passengers today,” Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport Deputy General Manager Jordan Biegler said.

On the busiest day of travel, American Airlines also faced a setback after a technology issue impacted its systems.

In a statement, the airline said, “The applications that our customers and teams use are now back up and fully operational.”

AAA said Georgia travel is expected to reach historic levels this year. The agency said more than 2 million people in the state are going to travel.

Some 164,000 of them reportedly flying to their destinations. That is up about 3% from last year.

Passengers from out of state told James that they are feeling the holiday rush.

“Busy, especially with a toddler. But it’s been pretty full in here compared to Boston,” said Michaela Benting, who lives in Arizona.

“There’s just bigger crowds, longer lines,” said Valerie Stallworth from Boston.

“Do you like that it’s OK?” James asked Stallworth.

“I’m retired, so I’ve all the time in the world,” Stallworth said.

