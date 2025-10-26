Atlanta VA looking for missing veteran who walked away from medical center

ATLANTA — The Atlanta VA Health Care System is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing veteran.

Mark Davis Anderson, 60, was last seen leaving the Atlanta VA Medical Center on Thursday.

Anderson was last seen at approximately 7 p.m. wearing casual clothing. His disappearance is particularly concerning due to unspecified medical issues that could affect his well-being.

The public is urged to contact the police if they see him. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is encouraged to contact the DeKalb Police or their local law enforcement agency.

