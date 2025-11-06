Atlanta United to bring back Tata Martino as its manager: reports

ATLANTA — Atlanta United reportedly has selected its next manager and it’s a familiar face.

Gerardo “Tata” Martino is finalizing a deal to return to the Five Stripes, according to reports from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and ESPN.

Atlanta United has not yet confirmed the hire.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Martino was United’s first manager when the MLS club started in 2017. Atlanta won the 2018 MLS Cup in its second season under Martino.

He resigned from Atlanta United to take over as manager for the Mexican national team from 2019-2022. Martino returned to MLS in 2023 and managed Inter Miami for two seasons.

Martino would replace Ronny Deila, who Atlanta fired after just one season, following a 6-18-13 record across all competitions in 2025.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group