Atlanta ‘tops cities’ with most debt collection calls in US

ATLANTA — A recent study on debt collection calls across the United States said Atlanta is at the top of the list.

According to the report by NumberBarn, which analyzed new data from the Federal Trade Commission on debt collection calls, Atlanta was ranked No. 1 among major U.S. metros.

In 2025, Atlanta residents have already reported 6,446 debt collection complaints to the FTC.

NumberBarn said that was due to 104 of every 100,000 people getting debt collection calls.

“That’s more than any other major metropolitan area in the country,” NumberBarn said.

The company’s analysis of more than one million FTC complaints found that there’s been a “sharp national spike” in complaint calls, which it said is a reflection of national trends for rising consumer debt and financial stress.

State-by-state, "Georgia leads the nation in debt collection calls per capita, with 80.8 reports per 100,000 residents in Q1 2025."

The report said Georgia as a state reported 8,754 debt collection calls, meaning Atlanta accounted for nearly 74% of all reported calls in the state.

NumberBarn said Atlanta highest for per capita debt collection call reports, followed by Dallas, Miami, Houston, and Memphis.

As for specifics, here’s how NumberBarn broke it down for Atlanta and Georgia:

Atlanta ranks No. 1 for debt collection calls per 100,000 people

The average Georgian has $60,440 in debt

Debt collection calls were up more than 150% compared to 2024

Millennials were the most likely to report debt collection calls

