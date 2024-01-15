Atlanta therapist share how parents can support children without added pressure

ATLANTA — As kids’ sports start up again all over metro Atlanta, Channel 2′s Linda Stouffer checked with a therapist about what you can say to support your child.

As parents are watching your kids, licensed therapist Jody Baumstein says they’re watching us too.

“We got to remember that they’re watching our every move. If we are being really harsh or overly critical, they’re going to learn to do the same thing. If we’re screaming at them, it’s not going to make them run faster, (or) work harder,” Baumstein said. “It’s only going to cause anxiety, self-doubt, (and) shame and so we want to be thinking about what we are modeling for them.”

Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta’s Strong4Life suggests focusing on the benefits of sports and the effort.

“I know, you’ve worked really hard this season, or I could see how hard you’re working in that game. When you do this, they’re going to learn to do the same and they’ll start to recognize their efforts, and how that feels for them, rather than looking outside of themselves for constant validation,” Baumstein explained.

Look for ways to take the pressure off.

“If they notice that they only get attention and praise when they’ve won and done well, then it’s going to feel like a major threat to lose. We want them to see that they are still lovable, they are still cared for, and supported, regardless of the outcome,” Baumstein said. “A great starting point is really just to ask them, how are you feeling? How’d that go for you? How was it today? Let them start and then you get a sense of where they are.”

Baumstein also says a lot of families are struggling with balance, so leave time in busy schedules for creativity, boredom, and social connection.

For more information on how sports can build resilience in kids, click here.

