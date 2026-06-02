Atlanta takes steps to reduce number of arrests linked to mental health challenges

ATLANTA — The City of Atlanta announced a partnership with Grady Health System and community organizations to reduce arrests linked to non-violent, mental health challenges and incidents.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, the city will continue operating the Center for Diversion and Services alongside Grady Health.

The CDS is focused on reducing arrests related to non-violent offenders, mental health challenges, substance use, homelessness and extreme poverty.

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In May, APD said 15 individuals were diverted from arrets to immediate care and long-term support services.

The news comes in the wake of the latest Point in Time count results in Atlanta.

Partners for Home, the city’s partner for homelessness response and prevention, told Channel 2’s Eryn Rogers that the number of people experiencing homelessness in the city had gone up 6%.

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“Any increase in the number of people experiencing homelessness is concerning to us,” Cathryn Vassell, CEO of Partners for Home, told Rogers last week.

The most recent PIT count found at least 3,060 people were experiencing homelessness this year.

The increase follows a 1% rise from 2024 to 2025.

The number of people experiencing homelessness increased ahead of the FIFA World Cup’s arrival in Atlanta.

For Atlantans experiencing challenges from housing, to poverty, to mental health issues, diversion is a way to stay out of the criminal justice system and get the help they need.

According to Atlanta police, the following people are eligible for diversion and assistance, though being diverted instead of arrested comes at the officer’s discretion.

Are 18 years or older

Are involved in a non-violent offense

Have no outstanding warrants

Voluntarily agree to participate

“The center provides immediate stabilization and assessment, along with direct connections to treatment, housing resources, and other supportive services,” APD said. “Once a participant is transferred, CDS assumes responsibility for their care.”

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