Atlanta students create products honoring Civil Rights icons

ATLANTA — A group of Atlanta students spent part of their summer doing more than just working a job. They were learning how to turn ideas into reality while helping preserve the legacy of two influential community leaders.

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Students participating in the City of Atlanta’s Summer Youth Employment Program teamed up with nonprofit Time2Give’s Innovation Studio ATL to create products honoring Ambassador Andrew Young and his wife, Carolyn Young. Their work was showcased Thursday during the “Living Legacies” event.

“I want you to remember that where these ideas came from, there are many, many more,” Young told the students as he encouraged them to continue pursuing their creativity and innovation.

The students worked in teams to design and manufacture products inspired by the Youngs’ impact, including an Andrew Young-themed mug, puzzle and tumbler, as well as a set of Carolyn Young coasters. Along the way, they learned about entrepreneurship, technology, collaboration and product development.

“Our youth literally took an idea from concept to reality,” said Dr. Charity Rowe-Marshall, executive director of Time2Give. “They built a product, had it manufactured, added technology to it.”

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The project was the vision of tech entrepreneur and Time2Give board chair LaRon Walker, who wanted to expose students to opportunities in innovation and technology.

“So I decided to figure out how I can use the gift of technology and connectivity to show these kids a pathway,” Walker said. “I can help find a way to fast-track one of these kids to achieve their mission and their goals. That’s how you transform community.”

For many students, the experience provided lessons beyond the classroom.

“We just made sure to put bold and creative colors on it,” said 16-year-old participant Cameren Webbe.

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Webbe said the project also helped him develop teamwork skills.

“Working and collaborating with other groups was something I never did before when creating something,” he said.

The students also had the opportunity to hear from Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, who spoke about the importance of mentorship, opportunity and believing in what’s possible.

“Ambassador Andrew Young was the mayor of Atlanta when I was 16, and I got inspired to become the mayor,” Dickens said.

The mayor also reflected on the significance of helping the next generation pursue their goals.

“Being able to help students who grew up in the neighborhoods I grew up in understand there’s more and they can achieve those goals — I can’t even describe that feeling,” he said.

What began as a summer employment opportunity became something much bigger for many of the participants.

“A lot of us were originally here for a job opportunity, but it became so much more than that,” said 15-year-old participant Terrence Perry.

Organizers say that’s exactly the goal.

“We want our youth to be exposed to powerful tools, powerful opportunities, powerful people so they can realize how powerful they actually are,” Rowe-Marshall said.

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