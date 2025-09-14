Atlanta Streets Alive closes Peachtree Street in midtown for walkers, bikers, skaters, and more

ATLANTA — Peachtree Street in Midtown Atlanta is closed to motor vehicles for several hours today as pedestrians, bicyclists, skaters, dancers, and more enjoy another Atlanta Streets Alive event.

The event is from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., with the closure active between 12 p.m. and 7 p.m. on a 2.8 mile stretch of Peachtree Street between Alabama Street SW and 15th Street NE.

This is the final Peachtree Street event of the year. The final Atlanta Streets Alive event for this year will be held on Sunday, October 26, along a route from the West End to Grant Park.

The free event is held several times a year, allowing a family-friendly setting where kids can ride, roll, and play in a car-free environment.

Dogs on leashes, strollers, e-scooters, and bikes are all welcome, at a people-friendly speed.

You can get more information at atlantastreetsalive.org.

