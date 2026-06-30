America’s 250th birthday celebrated by Atlanta Rotary Club

ATLANTA — It’s the countdown to America’s 250th birthday.

The Atlanta Rotary Club is looking back and looking forward.

Dr. Todd Groce is an expert on the American South and American presidency, as well as president of the Georgia Historical Society.

He talked about how far this nation has come over the past 250 years and where we could go over the next 250 years.

“The days leading up to Saturday’s anniversary will be a time of grand celebration as they should be,” Groce said. “The United States is now the longest surviving republic with a written constitution in the history of the world.”

You can watch the entire speech on the WSB YouTube page.

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