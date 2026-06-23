Atlanta residents rally to protect historic Olympic torch from relocation

ATLANTA, Ga. — A couple dozen people gathered at the Atlanta Olympic Cauldron Tower in Summerhill with signs that read “History lives here” and “Don’t move it” to protect the torch which has been there for decades.

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The Olympic torch has been in Summerhill since The 1996 Olympic Games, but now Georgia State University is proposing to the flame moved to Centennial Olympic Park.

This is a move the university said will better connect Atlanta’s legacy with downtown.

People like Roston Cummings, who owns a nearby corner store, says Summerhill has an important Olympic history, too.

“It attracts a lot of people over here to see the torch,” he told Channel 2’s Cory James. “It affects me a lot. It brings people to my business people walking around and discovering the neighborhood.”

An online petition has also garnered almost 1,000 signatures to save the torch.

Organizer’s of the rally were also planning to meet with Georgia State University officials, but it was canceled.

Channel 2 Action News is still working to learn why the meeting was canceled and if university officials will be able to meet with stakeholders to discuss the future of the flame.

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