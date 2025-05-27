Atlanta rapper YFN Lucci announces first concert since release from prison

ATLANTA — YFN Lucci is returning to the stage after spending a year in a Georgia prison.

On Tuesday, the Atlanta rapper, whose real name is Rayshawn Bennett, announced his 2025 Homecoming Concert at State Farm Arena.

Presale tickets for the Aug. 23 show go on sale on May 29. The rest of the tickets will go on sale on May 30.

Bennett also dropped the music video for “Jan. 31st (my truth).”

Jan. 31 is the day Bennett was released from prison after pleading guilty to one count of violating the Street Gang and Terrorism Prevention Act in Jan. 2024.

He was sentenced to 20 years with 10 to serve, but was released after just one year.

Bennett will be on parole through Jan. 2031. During that time, he will be required to live with his mom, submit to drug tests, stay away from gang members & refrain from any gang activities.

