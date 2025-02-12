Atlanta ranks high on list of top 50 cities with termite troubles

ATLANTA — Atlanta ranks fairly high on Orkin’s Top 50 list of cities with termite troubles.

The city didn’t make the top 10... but just barely. Atlanta ranks as No. 11.

Orkin bases the list on data from cities where Orkin workers performed the most residential termite treatments from Jan. 1, 2024, to Dec. 31, 2024.

Aside from Atlanta at No. 11, here are the cities that have the most termite trouble:

Miami Los Angeles Tampa, Fla. Washington, D.C. Orlando, Fla. West Palm Beach, Fla. Houston San Diego Baltimore Dallas

Orkin says termites thrive in warm temperatures and hotter weather can increase the rate at which they break down wood.

They urge homeowners to prepare their homes for termites before warmer months arrive.

There are some preventative measures you can take, including: make sure water drainage sites are clear; use caulk to close gaps around your home, especially around utility lines and pipes; remove any rotting wood around your property; use screens on windows and outside vents.

